As the summer transfer window approaches in the world of European football, the pace of hidden battles and sensational plans among grand clubs is steadily increasing. In particular, legendary Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho, who has returned to lead Real Madrid for a second time, is determined to fundamentally reform the squad and strengthen the defensive line. One of the primary goals in the 'Special One's' summer transfer plans is Ruben Dias, currently playing for Manchester City and one of the strongest center-backs in the world.

Jose Mourinho's New Defensive Fortress in Madrid

According to a hot report from The Athletic, one of Great Britain's most prestigious and reliable sports publications, the skilled 29-year-old Portuguese defender has been officially added to the 'Royal Club's' transfer list. Madrid's manager Jose Mourinho personally proposed bringing his compatriot to the team. According to the experienced specialist's strategic plan, Real Madrid must bolster its backline with a physically strong defender with leadership qualities like Dias to regain hegemony in Europe next season.

According to insider information, the management of Premier League giant Manchester City is not looking to keep the Portuguese star against his will. If a financially appropriate and attractive offer arrives from Madrid, the 'Citizens' are ready not to obstruct Dias's transfer. Currently, transfer market experts estimate the potential value of this center-back at approximately 55 million euros around.

Through the following special sports analysis table, you can take a closer look at Ruben Dias's performance last season and the details of his potential move to Madrid:

Player's name and age Current official club and nationality Head coach inviting him to Madrid Approximate value on the transfer market Statistics in the English championship last season Club management's attitude towards the transfer Ruben Dias

(29 years old) Manchester City

(English Premier League) Jose Mourinho

(Real Madrid manager) 55 million euros

(Expert valuation) 26 matches

(author of 2 goals) If a suitable offer is received, the sale will not be opposed

Strong foundation in the Premier League and a new challenge

As a reminder, the Portuguese 'wall' managed to appear in a total of 26 official matches in the English Premier League wearing the Manchester City jersey last season. In addition to his flawless play in defense, he hit the target twice in the opponents' goal, contributing to his team's important points.

Behind-the-scenes analysis of the transfer: Ruben Dias's move to the Santiago Bernabéu could be one of the biggest events of the summer. Considering that defensive solidity is the top priority in Jose Mourinho's tactical style, it is no surprise that Dias could become the new leader of the Madrid giant. Fans of the 'Royal Club' are eagerly awaiting the collaboration of this Portuguese tandem.

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