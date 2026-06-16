The battles of the prestigious international tournament, which are under the global spotlight, are reaching their climax. Extremely proud and joyful news from the world of refereeing has arrived for millions of football fans in our beloved homeland. An Uzbek refereeing crew led by experienced FIFA referee Ilgiz Tantashev has been appointed to one of the most intense matches of the competition. Our compatriots will ensure justice in the central clash between the national teams of Scotland and Morocco, taking place in the 2nd round of the group stage. The match will kick off on June 20 of this year at 03:00 Tashkent time.

Our compatriots will operate with a full crew on the pitch

In this responsible and prestigious match, head referee Ilgiz Tantashev will be closely assisted on the flanks by his permanent and reliable assistants — linesmen Andrey Sapenko and Timur Gaynullin. The appointment of representatives of the Uzbek refereeing school to such major international matches is a clear demonstration of the high regard for the football sector and the level of referees in our country. There is no doubt that our fans will highly appreciate the work of our compatriots on this night.

Through the following special sports and tournament analysis table, you can find detailed information about the upcoming Scotland vs Morocco match, the refereeing crew, and the current status of the teams in the group:

Tournament type and match date Competing teams Head referee and assistant referees Scotland national team result in round 1 Morocco national team result in round 1 Round 2 match

(June 20, 03:00 Tashkent time) Scotland — Morocco

(Intense clash) • Ilgiz Tantashev (Head referee)

• Andrey Sapenko (Assistant referee)

• Timur Gaynullin (Assistant referee) Win

(Defeated Haiti national team and leads the group) Draw

(Settled for a draw against the powerful Brazil)

Group situation: Leader vs determined North

For context, the struggle in this group has already reached its peak. Having secured a confident victory over the Haiti national team in the first round, the Scotland representatives currently hold sole leadership in the group table with 3 points.

Morocco, one of Africa's strongest and most aggressive teams, played bravely against the world giant — Brazil national team — in the first round, settling for a draw and recording an important point. Thus, in this battle where the Scots aim to maintain leadership and the Moroccans seek their first victory, we wish our compatriots great luck and fair officiating!

Sports commentators' opinion: Ilgiz Tantashev and his crew have demonstrated very stable match management in major international tournaments in recent years. This match is also expected to be rich in tactical battles and high speed. The composure and experience of the Uzbek referees will allow them to control the game at a high level.

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