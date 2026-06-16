Kylian Mbappe on How His Life Changed After Joining Real Madrid

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Kylian Mbappe on How His Life Changed After Joining Real Madrid

France national team captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe gave a candid interview about his new life in the Spanish capital and the heavy burden of fame. The footballer noted that leaving his homeland to move to Madrid has provided him with unexpected freedom and peace of mind off the pitch. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with Le Parisien, Mbappe revealed that he feels much freer in Madrid after the suffocating fame in France. According to him, while he was forced to be constantly surrounded by security in Paris, in Spain he has the opportunity to go out like ordinary people. Goal.com cited the footballer's confessions.

Fame and Personal Freedom

"I am ready to be famous, I have to live with it. But in Madrid, I can live more freely than in France. I can go out without bodyguards, I am making plans that were previously impossible. I engage in ordinary activities more than people think," says the 27-year-old forward.

Mbappe admitted that he has spent two technically challenging years at Real Madrid. Although he won the European Golden Shoe in his first season and was the La Liga top scorer twice, he lacked luck in terms of team trophies. At the same time, it cannot be denied that it was somewhat painful for the player that his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, won the Champions League twice in a row after his departure.

Painful Memories of the World Cup

The forward did not hide that the defeat suffered against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final still leaves a painful mark in his heart. He called the defeat in the penalty shootout the most ruthless form of sport. Although Mbappe considers penalties a product of skill rather than a lottery, he said it was hard for four years of work to end this way.

Currently, Kylian Mbappe is preparing with the France national team for the start of the 2026 World Cup. Ahead of the first match against Senegal, he emphasized that his mental state is fine and that the inner peace he found in Madrid gives him motivation for new victories.

For the Real Madrid star, life in Spain has been not only a new sporting challenge but also an opportunity to restore balance in his personal life. Despite being a global star, he highly values maintaining anonymity and enjoying simple human pleasures.

Kylian MbappeReal MadridFootballFranceLa Liga
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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