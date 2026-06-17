Watch goals from France vs Senegal match (video)

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Watch goals from France vs Senegal match (video)

France faced Senegal in the 1st round of the World Cup, with Didier Deschamps' side securing a 3-1 victory. Mbappe scored a brace, while Olise provided two assists. Barkola, coming off the bench, also found the net. Senegal's lone goal was scored by Mbaye.

World Cup 2026. Round 1
France – Senegal 3:1
Goals: Mbappe 66, 90+6 Barkola 82 - Mbaye 90+5
France – Maignan, Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo Hernandez, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Olise, Dembélé (Barkola, 80), Mbappe, Doué (Cherki, 87).
Senegal – Mendy, Diatta, Niakhaté, Koulibaly, Diouf, Kamara (Diarra, 76), Idrissa Gueye, Pape Gueye, Sarr (Mbaye, 75), Mane, Jackson (Dieng, 83).

FranceSenegalKylian MbappeDidier DeschampsMichael Olise
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