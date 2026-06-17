Scaloni Amazed by Messi's Brilliance Against Algeria

The 2026 World Cup, currently unfolding under the gaze of millions of fans in North American stadiums, is captivating the global public with its first heated results and remarkable expert opinions. The reigning world champions, who defeated one of Africa's serious representatives — the Algeria national team — 3-0 in the first round of the group stage, have now become the main topic of conversation across the ocean. Following this substantial and large victory, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni spoke passionately at a press conference about the magical performance of the match hero Lionel Messi and the team's overall tactics.

Scaloni: "Leo left me speechless; he has been performing miracles for 20 years"

Speaking about the skill of captain Lionel Messi, who single-handedly decided the fate of the match by scoring three devastating goals against the opponent's goal, the experienced specialist did not hide his amazement.

"To be honest, Leo left me speechless with the magic he showed on the pitch today. What new descriptions or words of praise can I possibly say about him? He is simply an unbelievable phenomenon. Messi has been demonstrating this high level and these miracles relentlessly for 20 years. It is not for nothing that the entire football world and millions of fans derive infinite pleasure and momentary bliss from his every move," Scaloni said, paying tribute to his pupil.

The coach also touched upon the team's philosophy and main advantage on the pitch: "We never surrender to the opponent in terms of ball possession and meaningful style of play. How we handle the ball on the pitch is our true style, embedded in our blood, and it is crucial to act with this in mind in every match."

Through the following official sports-analytical table, you can find detailed information on Lionel Scaloni's conclusions after the match with Algeria, his tactical views, and the status of the Argentina national team in the tournament:

Scaloni's Main Thesis Evaluation of Lionel Messi Argentina's Tactical Principle Psychological Factor of World Cup Starts • Victory in the first game was very important

• Algeria did not give up easily • A genius who leaves one speechless

• Consistent performance for 20 years • Never backing down in ball possession

• Attacking and meaningful football • Lessons learned from the 2022 World Cup error

• Necessary to start the tournament with a win

"We drew the right conclusions from the mistake in Qatar"

The national team coach reminded that the opening matches of World Cups are always mentally difficult and high-pressure for players. In this regard, he recalled the unsuccessful start at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

"The first step of the World Cup is always extremely difficult and exciting. In the last World Cup, we had an unsuccessful start and put ourselves in a difficult position (referring to the defeat against Saudi Arabia). Therefore, starting our journey in North America today with a beautiful and confident victory was as essential to us as water and air," said the Argentine specialist.

At the end of his speech, Scaloni did not forget to express warm thoughts about the defeated opponent: "We were well aware that a very tough test awaited us before stepping onto the pitch. Algeria is a team that plays very high-quality and disciplined tactical football. They did a huge amount of work on the pitch today, so this match was by no means easy for us."

Following this brilliant victory, the Argentina national team has become one of the clear leaders of Group J in terms of 3 points and goal difference. The celebrating "Albiceleste" will face a serious European representative — the Austria national team — in the next round.

Opinion of Zamin sports commentators: Scaloni's composure and Messi's terrifying sporting form clearly show that Argentina has come to the other side of the ocean to defend its title. Most importantly, the team has learned from the mistakes in Qatar and started the tournament without risky gambles. We expect more goals from Messi and an absolute record in the next match against Austria!

Follow the triumphant steps of the reigning world champions in the 2026 World Cup stadiums, Lionel Scaloni's tactical moves, and the fastest, most reliable sports news about world football always on the pages of Zamin!