The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the three major nations of North America — USA, Canada, and Mexico — is presenting a true football festival to the entire world. In this global mundial, featuring 48 of the strongest national teams for the first time in history, the Uzbekistan national team, making its historic debut, is placed in Group K and will face Colombia, Portugal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in true life-and-death battles for a play-off spot. Ahead of the first crucial match against Colombia starting tomorrow, renowned and experienced international specialists continue to share their warm and weighty opinions on our representatives' capabilities.

Koloskov: "Uzbekistan has a strong football school and rich traditions"

Vyacheslav Koloskov, honorary president of the Russian Football Union and an expert with great prestige in the international football world, gave a very high assessment of our country's football while discussing the participation and potential of our national team in this prestigious tournament. The specialist noted that Uzbek football has its own rich history and established system.

"If national teams like Cape Verde, Australia, or New Zealand can comfortably play on the highest stage of the World Cup today, why shouldn't Uzbekistan, with its rich traditions, also be able to show its level at this great forum? Moreover, Uzbekistan has a strong football academy and school like "Paxtakor", which is renowned not only in Asia but in the world. It is gratifying that the team includes many talented graduates of its own school," the honorary president acknowledged regarding the systemic development in our country.

Through the following analytical data table, you can familiarize yourself with the historic format of the 2026 World Cup, the composition of Group K where our representatives are located, and Vyacheslav Koloskov's expert conclusion:

Tournament hosts and format Opponents of Group K, where Uzbekistan is placed The main advantage of our country's football The expert's main hope for the upcoming matches USA, Canada, and Mexico



• For the first time in history 48 teams

• Center of attention for millions • Colombia

• Portugal

• DR Congo A strong football school like "Paxtakor" and a large number of its own graduates That the Uzbekistan national team can fight until the end for a play-off spot

Towards the goal without excessive pressure: Play-off qualification is a realistic task

Continuing his words, Vyacheslav Koloskov also reminded that fans and players should be freed from excessive psychological pressure. In his opinion, one should not expect unimaginable sensations from a debutant team in their first tournament, but the squad and internal strength fully allow our representatives to set high goals.

The experienced leader expressed his belief in the current potential of Uzbek football and hoped that the "White Wolves" would put up a worthy resistance against strong opponents in the group stage and fight until the end to secure a spot in the next stage — the play-offs. This, in turn, will certainly give our players additional strength and motivation.

View of Zamin sports commentators: These words from the honorary figure of Russian football are a clear example of international respect for our boys. If we rely on our local school traditions and team dedication without fear against formidable opponents like Colombia and Portugal, our team led by Eldor Shomurodov can provide our fans with unforgettable joyful moments on the road to the play-offs. We wish our compatriots only victory in the upcoming historic match!

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