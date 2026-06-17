Nepomnyashchiy Expects Unexpected Result in Uzbekistan's Match Against Colombia

Seconds remain until the historic moments that the entire nation and millions of die-hard football fans are awaiting with great excitement and endless hope. In the 1st round of the 2026 World Cup hosted on the green fields across the ocean, the Uzbekistan national team will play its first-ever match in history against one of South America's strongest and proudest giants — the Colombia national team. Ahead of this World Cup debut, renowned football experts and experienced specialists are sharing various interesting opinions regarding the possibilities of the "White Wolves". One such weighty opinion was provided by a person who knows the football of our country from the inside out.

Nepomnyashchiy: "We all sincerely support Uzbek football"

Valeriy Nepomnyashchiy, the former head coach of the Uzbekistan national team and an experienced and famous specialist, shared his thoughts ahead of the upcoming critical and intense clash. He first acknowledged that, like the entire football community, he sincerely cares for and supports our representatives with great hope.

The experienced coach noted that our future opponent — the Colombia national team — is one of the strongest and most skilled representatives of the Latin American continent, with a squad consisting of high-level players playing in the world's top clubs. Naturally, it is no secret that the physical condition, tactical and game preparation of the overseas representatives are also at a very high level.

Through the following official sports and tactical analysis table, you can get closer acquainted with Uzbekistan's opponent in the 1st round of the 2026 World Cup, the game factors, and the expert conclusion of former head coach Valeriy Nepomnyashchiy:

Our representatives' first opponent Opponent's main advantages and status Unexpected sensation in the tournament (Example) Main tactical factors for success Former head coach's main hope for the game Colombia national team

(South American giant) • High-level star squad

• High physical and technical preparation Spain — Cape Verde

(Spanish stars could not defeat the small team) • Organized game management

• Full execution of the coach's tactical plan on the pitch Uzbekistan national team to at least avoid defeat in the match against Colombia

Spain's mistake and systemic plan: "Today everyone knows how to play football"

However, the world of football is always beautiful with its unexpected gifts and sensations. To prove this point, Valeriy Nepomnyashchiy cited a vivid example from the current World Cup: "As clear proof that any result can be recorded in football, one can point to the powerful Spain national team, consisting of world stars, failing to win against the humble Cape Verde," says the specialist.

In his opinion, success in the upcoming match will depend solely on how the Uzbek players organize the game on the pitch. The extent to which the tactical plan and strategy developed by the head coach work on the green field is of decisive importance. "In today's modern football, almost all teams have learned to play equally well. Therefore, we will watch with great interest how fully and fearlessly the Uzbekistan national team can demonstrate its internal potential on the pitch. I very much want there to be a great unexpected sensation in this match and for the Uzbekistan national team to at least avoid defeat and earn a point in their debut game," Nepomnyashchiy concluded.

View of Zamin sports commentators: There is a great truth in the former coach's words. The "White Wolves" are capable of stopping the star attacks of the Colombians through team unity and iron discipline. Despite the absence of Jaloliddin Masharipov and mandatory changes in the roster, we believe that our fast players like Ruslanbek Jiyanov and Abduqodir Husanov will show true courage on the pitch!

Follow every historic match of our national team at the 2026 World Cup stadiums, the most exclusive and fast news from Mexico and Atlanta, and the most reliable news about world football always on the Zamin pages with us! May our compatriots achieve great victories in their first game!