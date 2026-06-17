Tottenham Ready to Break Transfer Record for Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur are planning significant acquisitions during the summer transfer window. The team's new head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, has identified Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as a primary target to fundamentally overhaul the squad. This transfer is expected to usher in a new era of ambition for the London club, according to Goal.com reports .

According to information shared by GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are prepared to spend approximately £80-85 million for the Italian footballer. If this deal goes through, it will become the most expensive signing in the club's history. The current record is held by Tanguy Ndombele, who was signed from Lyon in 2019 for £55 million.

The De Zerbi Revolution and Management's Promise

After slipping down the Premier League table over the last two seasons, Tottenham's management has promised fans serious changes. The owners, the Lewis family, have stated they fully support Roberto De Zerbi's project and will allocate substantial funds in the transfer market. Sandro Tonali is envisioned as the central figure of the new system De Zerbi is building.

Newcastle United are currently demanding £100 million for their star. However, the Magpies may be forced to compromise on the price to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and adapt to the Premier League's new spending regulations. Previously, Newcastle allowed Anthony Gordon to move to Barcelona to restore their financial balance.

Competition and Transfer Market Status

Tottenham are currently leading the race for Sandro Tonali. While Manchester United have dropped out due to the player's high price tag, Arsenal and Manchester City continue to monitor the situation. Tottenham's management aims to attract the player with the opportunity to be the team's primary leader under De Zerbi.

According to Goal.com, Tottenham have already completed several transfers. This includes Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi, who joined as free agents. Additionally, the Londoners are in active negotiations for Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke. The Tonali transfer is expected to be the largest and most decisive part of this summer campaign.