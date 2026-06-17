Refereeing Controversy Surrounding Lionel Messi: World Cup Hat-trick and Red Card Issue

In the opening match of the World Cup, the Argentina national team secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria. However, the refereeing controversy surrounding Lionel Messi, who became the hero of the match, is sparking more discussion than the result itself. Although the Inter Miami star recorded a historic hat-trick, many experts believe he should have left the pitch prematurely. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

The most controversial moment of the match occurred when the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner collided with Algerian defender Aissa Mandi. Messi clearly struck the opponent's calf with his studs. This rough challenge sparked sharp protests from the Algeria bench and on social media. Surprisingly, referee Simon Marciniak did not even show a yellow card, and the VAR system deemed it unnecessary to intervene.

Experts and Differing Refereeing Standards

This incident has once again brought to the fore theories about referees granting special privileges to major stars in the football world. ESPN FC experts Ale Moreno and Nedum Onuoha did not hide their astonishment at the referees' decision. Moreno described the situation as a "100% red card" and hinted that FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also interested in Messi remaining in the game.

"It was an absolute red card. Such incidents confirm the talk about great footballers being treated differently. We even saw the disappointment on Gianni Infantino's face when goalkeeper Luca Zidane saved Messi's shot. This is no longer just sport, but looks like protecting the interests of a certain star," Moreno emphasized.

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha agreed with these views. According to him, commentators were busy praising Messi's activity instead of drawing attention to the seriousness of the situation. In Onuoha's opinion, Messi himself realized he had made a mistake and looked slightly anxious on the pitch, but the referees' negligence saved him from punishment.

The fact that referee Simon Marciniak did not go to the monitor to review the situation raises the biggest questions. Although modern technologies were introduced specifically to correct such blatant errors, they somehow "failed to work" in a match involving the reigning world champions. This strengthens doubts regarding the transparency of the tournament.

Thus, while Argentina started the tournament with a victory, a serious problem related to refereeing ethics remained in the shadow of that win. For Lionel Messi, this match will be remembered as a night of records, but for the football community, it was another bitter lesson about "star privilege."