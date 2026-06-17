Portugal opens scoring against DR Congo(video)

·223·Sport
Portugal opens scoring against DR Congo(video)

A completely new and unique page in world football history has opened! In North America, one of the most anticipated and intense clashes of Group K has started as part of the 1st round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The European giant, Portugal, is facing DR Congo, one of Africa's strongest and most challenging representatives.

This match has become a truly historical event for football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has set a world record by appearing in his 6th FIFA World Cup final tournament. From the very first minutes of this heated and exciting encounter, the Europeans began to demonstrate their superiority.

Early goal by Joao Neves and starting lineups

As expected, the match began with a series of dangerous attacks by Portugal. Before the fans had even settled into their seats, in just the 6th minute, the scoring was opened. Following a beautiful combination by the Portuguese, skilled midfielder Joao Neves won the aerial duel inside the opponent's penalty area, accurately heading the ball into the African side's net to put his team ahead.

You can find the current score of this historic match and the detailed starting lineups of both national teams in the official sports table below:

Tournament and current score

Portugal national team (4-3-3)

DR Congo national team (4-4-2)

Key players of the match

Tournament: World Cup 2026


Stage: Group stage, Round 1


Current score: Portugal 1:0 DR Congo

• Costa (GK), Cancelo, Araujo, Veiga, Mendes;


• Vitinha, Joao Neves, Pedro Neto;


• Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo.

• Mpasi-Nzo (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi;


• Mbemba, Masuaku, Mukau, Mutoussami;


• Kayembe, Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa.

Cristiano Ronaldo: First player in history to play in 6 World Cups.


Joao Neves: Scorer of the goal in the 6th minute.

African defense could not withstand the European pressure

The Portugal head coach fielded his most combative and attacking lineup for this debut match. While Diogo Costa's goal is guarded by strong defenders like Araujo, Veiga, and Mendes, creative stars like Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes are closely supporting Ronaldo in the attacking trio.

Despite the presence of names well-known to fans through the Premier League, such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, the DR Congo team proved powerless against the fierce and fast pressing of the Portuguese from the start. Even after the 1:0 lead, the European representatives maintain control.

Quick conclusion from Zamin sports commentators:

Portugal started the tournament in a manner befitting true champions, with a very confident and quick goal. Ronaldo's presence alone provides a huge psychological advantage to his teammates. DR Congo is now expected to take a big risk and move to attack, which means creating open spaces for Ronaldo and his partners. The match is heating up by the second!

Follow the fastest goals in the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo's historical records, and the hottest results of all Group K matches with us on Zamin!

PortugalDR CongoCristiano RonaldoJoao NevesFIFA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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