The Colombia national team, which will face our national team in the World Cup debut match, is one of the giants of the football world with a rich history and a strong squad. Experienced stars, well-known to fans from the 2014 and 2018 Mundials, still form the core and backbone of this team. Most of them have arrived on North American soil to participate in the third World Cup of their careers.

The team is tactically well-structured, with their main game built around the famous 'number ten' position and the team captain.

The leadership of James Rodriguez and the form of the Bayern star

The main figure and true conductor of the Colombia national team on the pitch is undoubtedly James Rodriguez. The 4-2-3-1 tactical scheme chosen by the head coach is tailored specifically to Rodriguez's creative movements. On the wings, the team's greatest weapon and primary goal machine, Luis Diaz, operates. Interestingly, the 29-year-old winger, who had a wonderful and brilliant season at Bayern Munich, has not yet demonstrated the same high level of meaningful play in the national team jersey as he did at the club.

The World Cup qualifiers were quite difficult and full of unexpected results for the team. During the qualifiers, the Colombians defeated a strong Brazil 2-1 and took a worthy revenge on Argentina for the defeat in the 2024 Copa America final. However, after an unexpected loss to Bolivia (0-1), an internal crisis began, and a six-game winless streak put them at risk of missing the tournament. Only large victories over Bolivia and Venezuela in the final rounds secured their World Cup ticket. The failures in friendly matches against France and Croatia in March still cause concern among fans.

In the following analytical sports table, you can find detailed information about the tactical scheme, coaching staff, and key stars of Colombia, Uzbekistan's first opponent:

Probable lineup (4-2-3-1) Coach: Nestor Lorenzo Main star: Luis Diaz Who to watch and the hidden hero • Goalkeeper: Vargas

• Defense: Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica

• Midfield: Rios, Lerma

• Attacking Midfield: Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz

• Forward: Suarez • 60 years old, former Swindon defender.

• 1st Mundial as head coach.

• Loyal disciple of Jose Pékerman.

• Played in the 1990 World Cup in Argentina. • 29 years old, Bayern Munich (Germany) winger.

• Former Liverpool player.

• Colombia's most dangerous goal source.

• Top scorer of the 2021 Copa America. • Andres Gomes (24 years old): Vasco da Gama forward, fast and dangerous.

• Jefferson Lerma: Crystal Palace representative, the 'engine' performing the dirty work on the pitch.

Coaching school: Nestor Lorenzo, Pékerman's 'son'

The Colombia national team is led by the 60-year-old experienced specialist Nestor Lorenzo. Although this is the fifth World Cup of his career, it is the first time he participates as head coach. He played in the Mundial as part of the Argentina squad in 1990, and as a coach, he served as an assistant to the legendary Jose Pékerman for many years (2006 in Argentina, 2014 and 2018 in Colombia). Lorenzo recalls Pékerman's irreplaceable role in his coaching career as follows:

"Jose was not only a mentor to me but a dear person, like a father. From the first days I obtained my coaching license, he invited me to the national team's coaching staff. He had known me since I was very young, playing in the reserves of Argentinos Juniors".

A new star with a difficult childhood and the pitch 'engine'

Besides Luis Diaz, a new name fans should pay special attention to in the Colombia squad is Andres Gomes. The 24-year-old Vasco da Gama forward managed to make his mark by scoring the winning goal against Mexico on his national team debut. His childhood years were spent in a very difficult and dangerous environment:

"My childhood was very hard. I saw several of my friends killed, and many entered the streets of crime and took the wrong paths. But only football saved our family from such an environment; we always lived and breathed football," says the young star.

Additionally, there is Jefferson Lerma in the team, who is not flashy but performs the hardest work in the center of the pitch. This player from Crystal Palace maintains balance in the center along with Richard Rios. While Rios is responsible for creativity and attacking, Lerma's task is to disrupt opponent attacks and close open spaces.

Conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: The Colombia national team resembles a well-oiled mechanism of experienced players who understand each other blindly. James Rodriguez's intelligent passes and Luis Diaz's fast attacks will certainly be the biggest test for our national team's defenders tomorrow. However, the opponent's instability and recent failures provide a good opportunity for our representatives to take points from them. We wish our boys luck in this historic match!

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