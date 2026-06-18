Next Sensation at the World Cup: Portugal Drops Points in Opening Round

The 2026 World Cup, hosted on North American soil, continues to deliver unexpected and sensational results from the very first days. The match between Portugal and DR Congo in the first round of Group K has become a true shock to the football world. It was expected that the debut match of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo in his historic 6th World Cup would end in an easy victory for the European giant, but the Africans showed real willpower on the pitch.

The 'surprise' promised by DR Congo head coach Sébastien Desabre before the game materialized, resulting in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Joao Neves' quick goal and Yoane Wissa's response

The match began with total dominance by the Europeans. While the first minutes of the match were still unfolding, namely as early as the 6th minute Portugal's talented midfielder Joao Neves hit the target accurately to open the scoring. After this goal, many expected a landslide victory for Portugal.

However, just before the end of the first half, the Africans pushed forward with great force. In first-half stoppage time (45+1 minute), DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa took advantage of a mistake in the Portuguese defense to score and restore balance. In the second half, no matter how hard Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates tried, they could not break through the DR Congo defense.

You can find the final result of this sensational match, the goalscorers, and the full team lineups in the official sports table below:

Match Result and Goals Portugal National Team DR Congo National Team Next Round Schedule (June 23) • Final Score: 1:1

• Joao Neves: 6th minute (1:0)

• Yoane Wissa: 45+1 minute (1:1) • Costa (GK), Cancelo, Araujo, Veiga, Mendes;

• Vitinha, Joao Neves, Pedro Neto;

• Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo. • Mpasi (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi;

• Mbemba, Masuaku, Mukau, Mutoussami;

• Kayembe, Cédric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa. • Portugal – Uzbekistan

• DR Congo – Colombia



• Note: A crucial match for our national team!

The next opponent is the Uzbekistan national team!

This unexpected draw has fundamentally changed the situation in Group K and intensified the fight to advance. The fact that a powerhouse like Portugal dropped points in the first round suggests that the bold prediction by our groupmate Odil Ahmedov, saying 'the game against Portugal will be the easiest,' was not without reason.

Now, in the 2nd round of the group, the Portugal national team on June 23 will face our Uzbekistan national team. DR Congo, who showed heroism in the first round, will face Colombia on the same day. For our representatives, the match against Portugal will undoubtedly become the most important clash deciding the fate of the group.

Conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: The DR Congo national team showed the world that they could stop a Portugal side composed of world stars. This result provides a great opportunity and additional motivation for the Uzbekistan national team. Ronaldo and his teammates will try to take out their frustration on us in the second round, but it has been proven that if our boys choose the right tactics, points can be taken from them. We believe in our boys in this historic match against Portugal!

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