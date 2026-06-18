USA National Team Prepares for World Cup: Christian Pulisic's Status and Messi's Mastery

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USA National Team Prepares for World Cup: Christian Pulisic's Status and Messi's Mastery

The USA national team continues its preparations ahead of a crucial clash against Australia. Currently, the physical condition of the team's main star, Christian Pulisic, and his availability for the match are the center of attention for specialists and fans. According to Goal.com, the player is currently in the process of recovering from an injury. Goal.com reports .

During training sessions in Irvine, California, team members Brenden Aaronson and Antonee Robinson met with journalists to discuss the internal atmosphere of the squad. They noted that Pulisic is working hard, but he has not yet joined full-team training. The forward has spent the last few days on an individual program.

Pulisic's Injury and Team Spirit

According to Antonee Robinson, the team is taking a cautious approach to Christian Pulisic's health. "I don't know exactly how serious his injury is, but he is improving day by day. We still have a few days. Even if he isn't ready for the game against Australia, we have enough quality players on the bench to fill his spot," the defender noted.

For the USA national team, Pulisic is not only a key force in the attacking line but also a team leader. Previously, Tim Weah called him one of the top five wingers in the world. Therefore, the coaching staff is also considering the option of saving the player for the later stages of the tournament. Given the length of the tournament, every player is of vital importance.

Respect for Messi's Mastery

While preparing for their own matches, the American footballers are also following the next brilliant performances of world football star Lionel Messi. Between training sessions, the Americans did not hide their amazement at the Argentine legend's actions on the pitch. This further enriches the overall footballing atmosphere within the team.

Currently, the USA national team is focusing all its attention on the upcoming match against Australia. It was noted that competition within the squad is fierce and every player is waiting for their opportunity. Pulisic's return is expected to significantly increase the team's attacking potential.

As a reminder, the USA national team has high goals for this World Cup, planning to successfully pass the group stage and advance deep into the knockout rounds. Follow the news about the team's next matches and player status on our website.

USAChristian PulisicLionel MessiWorld CupFootball
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