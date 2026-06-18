Manchester City Strengthening Midfield: Battle for Sandro Tonali Begins

English champions Manchester City are planning a fundamental squad overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window. Preparing for the post-Pep Guardiola era, the "Citizens" have identified Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali as their primary target. Tottenham is expected to provide serious competition for the Manchester club in the race for this transfer, according to Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Manchester City management views the 26-year-old Italian midfielder as a future core of the team. Although Tottenham has already held productive talks with the player's representatives, the Etihad owners are ready to enter the fray with a significantly more serious financial offer. It is said that the requested transfer fee for Tonali will be no less than £80 million.

Major Midfield Reforms

Manchester City does not intend to stop with Sandro Tonali alone. The club is also continuing active negotiations for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson. If both transfers are completed, the club could spend over £200 million to strengthen the midfield line. Such an aggressive transfer policy has arisen due to uncertainties regarding the team's leading players.

Specifically, a large void emerged in the center of the pitch after Bernardo Silva joined Real Madrid as a free agent. Additionally, the futures of other midfielders Niko Gonzalez and Tijjani Reijnders remain in question. Therefore, the transfers of Tonali and Anderson have become a strategic necessity for the club rather than a mere wish.

Concerns Regarding Rodri

The issue causing the most concern for club management is the situation with Rodri. The current Ballon d'Or winner is currently participating in the World Cup with the Spain national team and has stated he will make a final decision regarding his future after the tournament. Although Manchester City has offered him a new contract, there is no guarantee the Spanish star will stay.

If Rodri refuses to extend his contract, Manchester City may be forced to sell him this summer. This further increases the importance of the Sandro Tonali transfer. The Italian player is expected to fit into the system of the post-Guardiola manager, Enzo Maresca, with his playing style and vision of the pitch.

As a reminder, Sandro Tonali was previously in contact with Arsenal, but the main race is now between Manchester City and Tottenham. Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi is very keen to see his compatriot in his team, but the financial power of the Manchester club could play a decisive role in this battle.