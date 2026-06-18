Harry Kane Chases Gary Lineker's Record: Drama Between England and Croatia

·4·Sport
Harry Kane Chases Gary Lineker's Record: Drama Between England and Croatia

England captain Harry Kane achieved a historic result in the World Cup match against Croatia. The experienced striker equaled the record of the legendary Gary Lineker by scoring goals during the encounter. The match was remembered not only for the goals but also for VAR decisions and intense battles. Goal.com reports .

In the first 10 minutes of the match, Noni Madueke was brought down by Luka Modric inside the penalty area. Referee Clement Turpin awarded a penalty without hesitation. Harry Kane stepped up and struck the ball in his signature style, but Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic managed to save it. However, the joy was short-lived: after a VAR review, it was determined that the goalkeeper had come off his line too early and Josko Gvardiol had entered the penalty area prematurely.

Harry Kane calmly converted the retaken penalty to open the scoring. According to Goal.com, this goal provided a great debut start in the tournament for the national team's new head coach Thomas Tuchel. However, the Croatian team soon showed they had no intention of giving up.

Records and Intense Battles

Talented Croatian player Martin Baturina restored parity with a precise strike from outside the penalty area, beating Jordan Pickford. Despite this, England did not stop their attacks. Bayern striker Harry Kane dominated in the air, scoring the second goal with a header.

This goal was Harry Kane's tenth in World Cups, equaling the record of Gary Lineker, the greatest goalscorer in England national team history. Kane is now very close to becoming the absolute record holder for the national team. The player once again proved that he is not only a penalty specialist but also dangerous in the air.

The tempo of the game increased further towards the end of the first half. In the 45th minute, Petar Musa took advantage of errors in the England defense to make the score 2:2. The intense first half provided fans with a true football feast, and Harry Kane wrote his name in the annals of English football in golden letters.

Harry KaneEnglandCroatiaWorld CupRecord
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ronaldo Ends the Debate: Lionel Messi is the Greatest Footballer in HistoryRonaldo Ends the Debate: Lionel Messi is the Greatest Footballer in HistoryToday, 21:15Cristiano Ronaldo leaves pitch after disappointing World Cup 2026 startCristiano Ronaldo leaves pitch after disappointing World Cup 2026 startToday, 20:53Ruben Amorim wants to bring Sporting stars to AC MilanRuben Amorim wants to bring Sporting stars to AC MilanToday, 20:33Central Asian Fans Unite Around Uzbekistan (Video)Central Asian Fans Unite Around Uzbekistan (Video)Today, 20:25Manchester City Strengthening Midfield: Battle for Sandro Tonali BeginsManchester City Strengthening Midfield: Battle for Sandro Tonali BeginsToday, 20:20Thomas Partey leaving Villarreal: Ghanaian midfielder's future in questionThomas Partey leaving Villarreal: Ghanaian midfielder's future in questionToday, 19:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again