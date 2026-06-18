Kylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time leading goalscorer

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Kylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time leading goalscorer

France national team captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has broken the absolute record for goals scored for the national team. By scoring two goals against Senegal in the debut match of the 2026 World Cup, the 27-year-old forward surpassed the record set by Olivier Giroud to become the highest goalscorer in the country's history. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

France won the match 3-1 at MetLife Stadium. With this brace, Mbappe's tally for the national team reached 58 goals. Notably, he achieved this before turning 30. After the game, his teammates presented him with a special jersey featuring the number "58" on the back.

According to Goal.com, Mbappe did not hide his emotions after this achievement. On his social media pages, the player expressed gratitude to all his teammates, the coaching staff, and the French Football Federation. "58 goals. It is a huge honor for me to be the all-time leading scorer in the history of my country, following many great players. There is still much work to be done," the forward wrote.

Lionel Messi and Miroslav Klose's record under threat

Having broken the national team record, Mbappe is now eyeing one of the most prestigious milestones in world football history. He is closing in on Lionel Messi and Miroslav Klose for the most goals scored in World Cup finals. For reference, Messi and Klose both have 16 goals in World Cups.

Following his brace against Senegal, Mbappe's total World Cup goals have reached 14. Experts believe that given the forward's current form and age, he may not only break Messi's record but push the tally significantly higher.

The France national team will play its next match this coming Monday against Iraq in Philadelphia. Didier Deschamps' pupils aim to secure a victory in this clash to settle their play-off qualification ahead of schedule. The final group stage match will be against Norway.

Mbappe's achievement is a significant event not only for French football but for the global sporting community. Along with his career at Real Madrid, such productivity for the national team establishes him as a primary candidate for the title of the strongest player of our era.

Kylian MbappeFranceReal MadridFootballWorld Cup
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