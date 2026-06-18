England and Croatia faced off in Group L of the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The "Three Lions," led by Thomas Tuchel, started the tournament with a convincing and high-scoring victory, defeating their opponents 4-2. While the match showcased the English side's attacking prowess, it also highlighted some defensive vulnerabilities. According to Goal.com, reports .

The match started successfully for England. The referee awarded a penalty after Noni Madueke was fouled inside the box by Luka Modric. Dominik Livakovic managed to save Harry Kane's initial attempt, but the Bayern striker made no mistake on the retake, which was granted due to a foul, opening the scoring.

The Croatian national team did not surrender easily. Martin Baturina restored parity with a precise strike from 20 meters into the top corner of Jordan Pickford's goal. Six minutes later, Harry Kane headed home a corner delivered by Declan Rice to complete his brace. However, in the final seconds of the first half, Petar Musa managed to equalize again with a stunning strike.

Jude Bellingham and second-half dominance

England regained the lead at the start of the second half. Jude Bellingham burst into the penalty area following a pass from Elliot Anderson and accurately hit the bottom corner of Dominik Livakovic's goal. This goal proved to be the turning point, allowing the English to take full control of the game.

Thomas Tuchel's halftime instructions paid off. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice continued to threaten the opposition goal. Manchester City defender Nico O'Reilly and Anthony Gordon also had clear chances to score, but the Croatian goalkeeper showed his skill, saving his team from inevitable goals.

The final touch was provided by Marcus Rashford, who came off the bench. Rashford slotted a ball delivered by Bukayo Saka into the far corner to set the final score at 4-2. According to Goal.com, although victory was achieved, the gaps in England's defense should give Thomas Tuchel serious food for thought.

Thus, the England national team began the World Cup with three points. While Harry Kane has started his bid for the "Golden Boot," Jude Bellingham once again proved to be the team's true leader. Despite the defeat, Croatia put up a respectable fight and will look to rectify the situation in the upcoming group matches.