WC 2026: England Secure Gritty Victory Over Croatia

·6·Sport
WC 2026: England Secure Gritty Victory Over Croatia

England and Croatia faced off in Group L of the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The "Three Lions," led by Thomas Tuchel, started the tournament with a convincing and high-scoring victory, defeating their opponents 4-2. While the match showcased the English side's attacking prowess, it also highlighted some defensive vulnerabilities. According to Goal.com, reports .

The match started successfully for England. The referee awarded a penalty after Noni Madueke was fouled inside the box by Luka Modric. Dominik Livakovic managed to save Harry Kane's initial attempt, but the Bayern striker made no mistake on the retake, which was granted due to a foul, opening the scoring.

The Croatian national team did not surrender easily. Martin Baturina restored parity with a precise strike from 20 meters into the top corner of Jordan Pickford's goal. Six minutes later, Harry Kane headed home a corner delivered by Declan Rice to complete his brace. However, in the final seconds of the first half, Petar Musa managed to equalize again with a stunning strike.

Jude Bellingham and second-half dominance

England regained the lead at the start of the second half. Jude Bellingham burst into the penalty area following a pass from Elliot Anderson and accurately hit the bottom corner of Dominik Livakovic's goal. This goal proved to be the turning point, allowing the English to take full control of the game.

Thomas Tuchel's halftime instructions paid off. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice continued to threaten the opposition goal. Manchester City defender Nico O'Reilly and Anthony Gordon also had clear chances to score, but the Croatian goalkeeper showed his skill, saving his team from inevitable goals.

The final touch was provided by Marcus Rashford, who came off the bench. Rashford slotted a ball delivered by Bukayo Saka into the far corner to set the final score at 4-2. According to Goal.com, although victory was achieved, the gaps in England's defense should give Thomas Tuchel serious food for thought.

Thus, the England national team began the World Cup with three points. While Harry Kane has started his bid for the "Golden Boot," Jude Bellingham once again proved to be the team's true leader. Despite the defeat, Croatia put up a respectable fight and will look to rectify the situation in the upcoming group matches.

EnglandCroatiaWC 2026Harry KaneJude Bellingham
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo defends Portugal national team after draw with CongoCristiano Ronaldo defends Portugal national team after draw with CongoToday, 22:16Thierry Henry Accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of Putting Himself Above the TeamThierry Henry Accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of Putting Himself Above the TeamToday, 21:54Kylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time leading goalscorerKylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time leading goalscorerToday, 21:35Ronaldo Ends the Debate: Lionel Messi is the Greatest Footballer in HistoryRonaldo Ends the Debate: Lionel Messi is the Greatest Footballer in HistoryToday, 21:15Harry Kane Chases Gary Lineker's Record: Drama Between England and CroatiaHarry Kane Chases Gary Lineker's Record: Drama Between England and CroatiaToday, 21:12Cristiano Ronaldo leaves pitch after disappointing World Cup 2026 startCristiano Ronaldo leaves pitch after disappointing World Cup 2026 startToday, 20:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again