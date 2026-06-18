Arsenal and PSG Forward Bradley Barcola: Londoners Lead the Transfer Race

Arsenal is seriously considering Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as a candidate to strengthen their attacking line. Mikel Arteta's side is currently the primary contender in the race for the French footballer. According to the Independent, the "Gunners" are exploring options to send an official bid for the player during the summer transfer window. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

Bradley Barcola is not opposed to linking his future with the English Premier League. As uncertainty regarding his future in Paris grows, the player himself has indicated that he is ready to accept new challenges in his career. Arsenal management views the 23-year-old talent as a player who could significantly strengthen the team's starting lineup.

Competition and Transfer Value

Although Arsenal is leading the race, Liverpool is also closely monitoring the situation. The Merseyside club considers Barcola a worthy candidate in the process of reshaping their attacking line. PSG management is not willing to let their star go easily and values him at approximately £60 million.

According to reports, the player's desire to leave PSG may have also been caused by not being included in the starting lineup in the match against Arsenal in the Champions League final. While the Parisians prefer to keep the player, they are ready to make changes to the squad if a suitable offer arrives before the end of the transfer window.

Changes in Arsenal's Squad

If this transfer takes place, Bradley Barcola will compete with players like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on Arsenal's left wing. This would expand rotation options for Mikel Arteta and increase the team's offensive potential. Meanwhile, the London club has not lost interest in Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

Arsenal aims to continue its successful run from last season and fight for the championship. The addition of a fast and technically skilled player like Bradley Barcola is expected to further enrich the team's tactical schemes. The next stage of negotiations between the parties is now awaited.