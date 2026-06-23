Chelsea Ready to Part Ways with Trevoh Chalobah: European Clubs Interested in Defender

·28·Sport
Chelsea Ready to Part Ways with Trevoh Chalobah: European Clubs Interested in Defender

Chelsea have decided to consider offers for their academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah during the current summer transfer window. Despite being a key part of the first team last season, the 26-year-old defender has been removed from the list of "untouchables" according to the team's new strategy. This was reported by Football London. Goal.com reports as well.

Chalobah's future at Stamford Bridge is currently under great question. He has two years remaining on his current contract, and the club holds an option to extend it for another year. However, the lack of negotiations between the parties regarding a new deal increases the likelihood of the player leaving the team. This situation has attracted the attention of several prestigious European clubs, including Champions League participants.

Interest from Italian and European Clubs

Currently, Italy's Como is mentioned as one of the main contenders for the defender. The team managed by Cesc Fabregas is looking to strengthen its squad after securing promotion to Serie A. Nevertheless, Como has not yet started official transfer negotiations, as they have not fully finalized their summer recruitment plans.

Chelsea management and the new coaching staff aim to fundamentally reform the defensive line. According to Goal.com, the club is searching for a new center-back who can be a long-term partner for Levi Colwill. This plan has been in development since January, with the goal of taking the team's defense to a new level by the 2026/27 season.

Last season, Trevoh Chalobah appeared in 47 matches across all competitions, proving his versatility. He can play reliably both in the center and on the flanks. However, in the club's new project, he is viewed as a backup option rather than a starter. This does not guarantee regular playing time for the young and talented defender.

For the Londoners, selling an academy graduate is also beneficial from the perspective of complying with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Funds from such a transfer are recorded as pure profit in the club's accounts. This creates broader opportunities for Chelsea to make new acquisitions in the transfer market.

In conclusion, a fierce battle for Chalobah is expected. The player's versatility and European experience make him an attractive candidate not only for Italy but also for other Premier League teams. The name of the defender's new club is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

ChelseaTransferTrevoh ChalobahFootballEngland
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