Uzbekistan to wear white kit against Portugal

·3·Sport
Uzbekistan to wear white kit against Portugal

The Uzbekistan national team will face Portugal in the second round of the World Cup group stage. The match kicks off on June 24 at 22:00.

Prior to the match, an organizational meeting was held with FIFA representatives and officials from both national teams. The tournament regulations, match protocols, and requirements for the teams were discussed.

Following the meeting, it was announced that the Uzbekistan players will wear a full white kit against Portugal. The national team goalkeeper will take the field in a green jersey.

A light green sports kit featuring the logo of the Uzbekistan Football Association.
UzbekistanPortugalWorld CupFIFANational Team
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Norway defeat Senegal thanks to Haaland's braceNorway defeat Senegal thanks to Haaland's braceToday, 07:31Erling Haaland brace sends Norway to playoffs after 26-year waitErling Haaland brace sends Norway to playoffs after 26-year waitToday, 07:18WC 2026: Kylian Mbappe scores brace as France beat Iraq to reach playoffsWC 2026: Kylian Mbappe scores brace as France beat Iraq to reach playoffsToday, 06:19Giovanni Malago elected President of the Italian Football FederationGiovanni Malago elected President of the Italian Football FederationToday, 04:08Uzbekistan national team arrives in Houston ahead of match against PortugalUzbekistan national team arrives in Houston ahead of match against PortugalToday, 03:28Julian Alvarez expresses desire to leave Atletico Madrid, awaits Barcelona's decisionJulian Alvarez expresses desire to leave Atletico Madrid, awaits Barcelona's decisionToday, 03:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?