Uzbekistan to wear white kit against Portugal

The Uzbekistan national team will face Portugal in the second round of the World Cup group stage. The match kicks off on June 24 at 22:00.

Prior to the match, an organizational meeting was held with FIFA representatives and officials from both national teams. The tournament regulations, match protocols, and requirements for the teams were discussed.

Following the meeting, it was announced that the Uzbekistan players will wear a full white kit against Portugal. The national team goalkeeper will take the field in a green jersey.