Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Lionel Messi is no longer just on the same level as Maradona and Pele

·120·Sport
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Lionel Messi is no longer just on the same level as Maradona and Pele

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of the most vibrant and unique personalities in the football world, has made another sensational statement about Argentina captain Lionel Messi. The former Swedish striker emphasized that after the records set at the 2026 World Cup, the debate over the greatest player in football history has been settled. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Lionel Messi scored a brace in the match against Austria, ensuring Argentina's progression to the knockout stage. With these goals, he became the all-time top scorer in World Cup history. According to Ibrahimovic, such achievements place Messi even above legends like Diego Maradona and Pele.

"I think there is no room for debate anymore. When you become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history, win the tournament, dominate across different generations, and continue to deliver results at 38, I don't understand what more people want," FOX Sports quotes Ibrahimovic.

Historic record and unparalleled consistency

Messi managed to score five goals in the first two games of the tournament. After a hat-trick against Algeria, he scored twice in the match against Austria. This brought his World Cup goal tally to 18, making him the absolute leader in the history of men's World Cups.

Ibrahimovic specifically acknowledged that Messi has been playing at a high level for nearly twenty years. According to him, even greats like Pele, Maradona, or Johan Cruyff cannot match Messi's long-term consistency and the scale of his trophies. Zlatan called Messi an athlete in a "separate category."

Additionally, Ibrahimovic compared his own results with Messi's with his characteristic humor. "He scored five goals in two games. I participated in two World Cups and didn't score a single goal. Therefore, I am happy for him and hope he continues this form. He will celebrate his birthday soon, so let him enjoy it, because we are enjoying his game," added the Swedish star.

Currently playing for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is not only scoring goals but also proving himself as the team's leader at the 2026 World Cup. Although he missed a penalty in the match against Austria, he remained mentally strong and scored the decisive goals. Such willpower and skill continue to strengthen Messi's place in world football.

Lionel MessiZlatan IbrahimovicArgentinaWorld CupRecord
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