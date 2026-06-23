Luis Suarez on Lionel Messi: "Words Fail to Describe Him"

·31·Sport
Luis Suarez on Lionel Messi: "Words Fail to Describe Him"

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi continues to amaze the football world by setting another historical record at the 2026 World Cup. His close friend and Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez commented on the Argentine star's achievements, calling him the peerless footballer in the world. According to Goal.com .

In the early stages of the tournament, Lionel Messi scored two goals against Austria, securing Argentina's victory and becoming the all-time top scorer in World Cup history. According to Goal.com, Messi's World Cup goal tally has reached 18, breaking the record set by legendary German striker Miroslav Klose.

In his interview, Luis Suarez emphasized not only Messi's skill on the pitch but also his mental state. "Words fail to describe him, both as a player and as a spectator. For me, as a friend who knows him closely, seeing Leo happy and enjoying the World Cup is the greatest joy," says the Uruguayan striker.

Historical Record and Emotional Pressure

For Lionel Messi, this tournament is not only about sporting results but also personal trials. After scoring a hat-trick in the match against Algeria (3:0), the footballer could not hold back his tears. It has been reported that his father, Jorge Messi, is currently battling a serious illness and is receiving hospital treatment.

Despite this, Messi continues to deliver his best performances on the pitch. Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez also supported the captain, stating that the entire team has rallied around him. According to Martinez, it is crucial that Leo does not feel alone in the current situation and continues to enjoy football.

"There is no need to compare him with anyone. He stands alone at the peak. I am simply proud that he is Argentine and that he is with us. We must enjoy every minute of him," Lisandro Martinez added.

As a reminder, the Argentina national team led by Lionel Messi is seen as one of the main favorites in this World Cup. Messi continues to set new records in every game, solidifying his status as the "greatest footballer in history." Fans and experts believe that maintaining this form will lead the team to another championship.

Lionel MessiLuis SuarezArgentinaWorld CupInter Miami
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo sets historic record: First player to score in six World CupsCristiano Ronaldo sets historic record: First player to score in six World CupsToday, 22:53Kevin De Bruyne concerned over Belgium's strugglesKevin De Bruyne concerned over Belgium's strugglesToday, 22:36Uzbekistan vs Portugal Live Text CommentaryUzbekistan vs Portugal Live Text CommentaryToday, 22:30Otabek Umarov and Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva Support National TeamOtabek Umarov and Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva Support National TeamToday, 22:26John Terry Disappointed with Chelsea Board: Why Was the Legendary Captain Overlooked?John Terry Disappointed with Chelsea Board: Why Was the Legendary Captain Overlooked?Today, 22:19Where to watch Uzbekistan vs Portugal?Where to watch Uzbekistan vs Portugal?Today, 22:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team