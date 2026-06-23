Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi continues to amaze the football world by setting another historical record at the 2026 World Cup. His close friend and Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez commented on the Argentine star's achievements, calling him the peerless footballer in the world. According to Goal.com .

In the early stages of the tournament, Lionel Messi scored two goals against Austria, securing Argentina's victory and becoming the all-time top scorer in World Cup history. According to Goal.com, Messi's World Cup goal tally has reached 18, breaking the record set by legendary German striker Miroslav Klose.

In his interview, Luis Suarez emphasized not only Messi's skill on the pitch but also his mental state. "Words fail to describe him, both as a player and as a spectator. For me, as a friend who knows him closely, seeing Leo happy and enjoying the World Cup is the greatest joy," says the Uruguayan striker.

Historical Record and Emotional Pressure

For Lionel Messi, this tournament is not only about sporting results but also personal trials. After scoring a hat-trick in the match against Algeria (3:0), the footballer could not hold back his tears. It has been reported that his father, Jorge Messi, is currently battling a serious illness and is receiving hospital treatment.

Despite this, Messi continues to deliver his best performances on the pitch. Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez also supported the captain, stating that the entire team has rallied around him. According to Martinez, it is crucial that Leo does not feel alone in the current situation and continues to enjoy football.

"There is no need to compare him with anyone. He stands alone at the peak. I am simply proud that he is Argentine and that he is with us. We must enjoy every minute of him," Lisandro Martinez added.

As a reminder, the Argentina national team led by Lionel Messi is seen as one of the main favorites in this World Cup. Messi continues to set new records in every game, solidifying his status as the "greatest footballer in history." Fans and experts believe that maintaining this form will lead the team to another championship.