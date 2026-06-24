Portugal Thump Uzbekistan

·114·Sport
Portugal Thump Uzbekistan

The Uzbekistan national team suffered a 0-5 defeat against Portugal in the second round of Group K of the 2026 World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the match held at the stadium in Houston. Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also found the net, while another goal was recorded as an own goal by Abduvohid Ne’matov.

The scoring opened in the 6th minute, with Cristiano Ronaldo putting Portugal ahead. In the 17th minute, Nuno Mendes extended the lead. Just before the break, in the 39th minute, Ronaldo scored his second goal to complete a brace.

Portugal maintained the pressure in the second half. In the 60th minute, the ball went into the net off Abduvohid Ne’matov for an own goal. In the 87th minute, Rafael Leao scored the final goal of the match.

Portugal registered 16 shots on goal, nine of which were on target. Uzbekistan had seven shots, with two on target.

Portugal dominated possession with 66%, while Uzbekistan had 34%. Portugal completed 606 passes with 92% accuracy, whereas Uzbekistan made 282 passes with 77% accuracy.

Portugal committed 14 fouls, and Uzbekistan committed 15. Both teams received one yellow card each; no red cards were shown. Portugal won the corner kick battle 3-2.

Following this result, Portugal moves to the top of the group with four points from two matches. Uzbekistan remains without a point after two defeats.

PortugalUzbekistanCristiano RonaldoHoustonRafael Leao
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