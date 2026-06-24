Cristiano Ronaldo sets historic record: Portugal thrashes Uzbekistan

World football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new historic milestone at the 2026 World Cup. The Portugal national team secured a 5-0 victory against Uzbekistan in the group stage. In this match held in Houston, the 41-year-old forward scored a brace, proving to the world that he is still in top sporting form. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

This victory secured three crucial points for Portugal in the tournament. After a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the previous round, which left the team under criticism, this success was psychologically vital. In an interview with Sport TV, Ronaldo described the past week as a "dark period" and responded to claims that "he is already finished in football" with his performance on the pitch.

First footballer to score in six World Cups

With his goals against Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in men's football history to score in six different World Cups. With this achievement, he further solidified his status as the most prolific international goalscorer. Additionally, he increased his tournament goal tally to 10, breaking the record of Portuguese legend Eusebio.

Ronaldo, who scored in the 6th minute with a half-volley from a Joao Cancelo pass, made a distinctive statement on social media after the game. He posted "Estamos aqui" (We are here) on his Instagram page, shouting "I'm back!" to the critics. Goal.com rated Ronaldo's performance in this match 9 out of 10.

This match served as a great learning experience for the Uzbekistan national team. Although the scoreline was heavy, the Uzbek representatives tried to put up a decent fight against a strong opponent. However, Portugal's experience and attacking prowess decided the fate of the game. While this defeat complicates Uzbekistan's chances of advancing to the next stage, participating in the World Cup is already a huge achievement for national football.

Speaking about his team's mental strength, Ronaldo said: "I am very happy, but the most important thing is the work the team has done and our trust in each other. We took many hits during the week, we knew it would be like that, but the team improved and responded appropriately".

For the star, who currently plays for Al-Nassr, this World Cup is expected to be the final major tournament of his career. Every goal and record he sets holds historical significance not only for Portugal but for football fans worldwide. The Portugal national team has improved its group standing and taken a confident step toward the playoffs.