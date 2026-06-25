Chelsea Demand £75 Million for Malo Gusto: Defender Could Leave Club

Chelsea continue to seriously review their squad. Reports have emerged that the team's right-back Malo Gusto is considering options to leave Stamford Bridge in the current summer transfer window. The club management has set a high price tag of £75 million for the French footballer. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

The 23-year-old Gusto moved to the London club from Lyon in 2023 for approximately £31 million. However, Chelsea's new transfer policy and squad changes are putting the player's future at the club into question. According to Goal.com, the club's £43 million agreement for the transfer of Atalanta defender Marco Palestra has further strengthened Gusto's desire to leave.

Currently, Malo Gusto's representatives have begun negotiations with several major clubs. Interestingly, English champions Manchester City are on this list. Manchester City management is considering the Gusto option to strengthen their right-back position. If this transfer happens, the player will have the opportunity to collaborate once again with his former coach Enzo Maresca.

Financial barriers in the transfer market

Although Matheus Nunes is performing successfully in this position at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's team feels the need for a natural right-back. However, according to the BBC, the £75 million fee requested by Chelsea could be the main obstacle to the transfer. While the Citizens want to add the young and talented defender to their ranks, such a high price will clearly complicate negotiations.

Chelsea's decision to set such a high price is driven by a desire to restore financial balance. Having finished 10th in the Premier League last season and missing out on European competitions, the London side needs to generate funds from player sales to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. Therefore, the club is prepared to sell several leading players.

Besides Malo Gusto, the futures of other defenders—such as Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Wesley Fofana—remain uncertain. Previously, the club earned £52 million from the transfer of Marc Cucurella. Now, it seems the turn has come to further streamline the squad and make room for new signings.

If this transfer takes place, a new chapter will open for Malo Gusto to prove himself at another grand team in the Premier League. Chelsea, in turn, will take the next step toward rejuvenating the squad and stabilizing their financial situation.