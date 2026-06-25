Chelsea strengthens defense: Maxence Lacroix transfer nearing completion

·6·Sport
Chelsea strengthens defense: Maxence Lacroix transfer nearing completion

London club Chelsea continues its radical squad overhaul ahead of the new season. The club's management is focusing heavily on Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix to bolster their central defense. This transfer has become one of the London club's top priorities for the summer window, according to Goal.com reports.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea is preparing to submit an official bid for Lacroix soon. Club officials view the 24-year-old defender as an ideal candidate to compete with Levi Colwill and elevate the team's defense to a new level. Lacroix's physicality and experience in the English Premier League are expected to fit perfectly into new manager Xabi Alonso's system.

Trevoh Chalobah could head to Italy

To generate funds for the new defender, Chelsea is prepared to sell their academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah. Currently with the England national team, the defender is attracting serious interest from Serie A side Como. Interestingly, Como head coach Cesc Fàbregas played alongside Chalobah at Chelsea and knows his capabilities well.

Chelsea's management does not want to force Chalobah out, but they are open to considering suitable offers to maintain financial stability and fund the Lacroix transfer. The fact that Chalobah previously played on loan for Crystal Palace could also play a role in the negotiations.

A team on the verge of major changes

It is not just the center of defense being overhauled in London; other positions are also under review. The club has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Marc Cucurella. Additionally, the signing of Atalanta's Marco Palestra is expected. If this transfer goes through, right-back Malo Gusto may leave the team to join Manchester City.

Work is also ongoing to strengthen the attack. Chelsea continues to fight for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers. Although Arsenal is seen as the favorite in this race, the Blues intend to fight until the final minute. Such large-scale changes are part of a strategy to completely refresh the squad before the Xabi Alonso era begins.

ChelseaTransfersPremier LeagueFootball NewsXabi Alonso
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