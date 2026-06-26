Battle for Mason Greenwood: Transfer War Begins Between Juventus and Roma

·59·Sport
Battle for Mason Greenwood: Transfer War Begins Between Juventus and Roma

Marseille forward Mason Greenwood has become one of the hottest points on the European transfer market. Two giants of Italy's Serie AJuventus and Roma — have entered a serious battle to sign the talented footballer. Following his effective performances in Ligue 1, the 24-year-old English forward has become a primary target for the Turin and Rome clubs. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to information shared by Calciomercato, Juventus scouts and management have been monitoring Mason Greenwood's situation for a long time. The Turin side has highly valued the player's style of play since last season and is now preparing to make an official bid. This unexpected intervention could create serious problems for Rome's AS Roma.

Negotiations between Roma and Marseille at a deadlock

Roma had been working on the Mason Greenwood transfer for some time, but negotiations with Marseille have stalled due to financial demands. The French club is demanding 50 million euros plus additional bonuses for their leader. The Romans are not yet ready to pay this amount, but Juventus' interest has forced the capital club to reconsider its strategy.

It is reported that Roma has reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with the player's representatives. However, disagreements between the clubs are delaying the transfer. Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini sees Mason Greenwood as a key figure in his tactical scheme for next season and has asked the management to sign him.

According to Goal.com, Roma is even prepared to sell midfielder Manu Koné to finance this transfer. Arsenal and Chelsea from England have shown interest in Manu Koné's services, although it is said the player himself dreams of moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

Why did the Turkish option not materialize?

Turkey's Fenerbahçe was also in the race for Mason Greenwood. One of the candidates for the club presidency, Hakan Safi, had even announced that an agreement had been reached to pay the player a salary of 12 million euros per year. However, Safi's defeat in the elections completely eliminated this possibility, and the Istanbul club dropped out of the race.

Currently, the main battle for Mason Greenwood has shifted to the Italian fields. Juventus' financial capabilities and participation in the Champions League could be a serious obstacle for Roma. Meanwhile, Marseille does not intend to lower its demands, which further intensifies the transfer race.

JuventusRomaMason GreenwoodTransfersSerie A
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