One of European football's most talented young stars, RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast national team winger Yan Diomande, has officially reacted for the first time to rumors regarding his future. Recently, Liverpool has significantly intensified its efforts to acquire the 19-year-old footballer. Having attracted the attention of many giants with his brilliant performances in the Bundesliga and the World Cup, Diomande has now become one of the most sought-after players on the transfer market. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Following Ivory Coast's victory over Curaçao, journalists briefly questioned the young talent about which team he would represent next season. According to Goal.com, Diomande emphasized that he is currently focusing all his attention on his performances with the national team. "I am not thinking about my future right now. I am spending all my energy on the World Cup, and time will tell what happens after the tournament," the footballer replied.

Liverpool's plan to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool management views Yan Diomande as a worthy candidate to replace the club's living legend, Mohamed Salah. According to reports, the Merseysiders intend to build a new era under new head coach Andoni Iraola specifically around this talented winger. It is said that Liverpool management is prepared to spend €100 million (£86 million) for the player.

However, RB Leipzig is not willing to let go of its valuable asset easily. The German club is demanding at least €130 million for the player. If this transfer takes place, Diomande would become one of the most expensive signings in Liverpool's history. Nevertheless, PSG is expected to provide serious competition to the English club in the transfer race.

The PSG factor and the player's choice

The Parisians are also monitoring the situation closely. Interestingly, Yan Diomande himself has not hidden his affinity for PSG in previous interviews. "I have been a fan of PSG since childhood; my father was also a die-hard supporter of this team," the footballer said. This factor could play a decisive role in the transfer process and potentially obstruct Liverpool's plans.

For now, the player's future depends on negotiations between his agents and the clubs. Diomande himself stated that he will not make any final decision until the tournament in North America concludes. This battle between the Premier League and Ligue 1 will undoubtedly become one of the most sensational events of the summer transfer window.