Napoli Club to Begin New Era with Allegri

Napoli has officially announced Massimiliano Allegri as the team's new head coach.

The 58-year-old Italian specialist has signed a long-term contract with the Naples club. Now, the six-time Italian champion will strive to lead Napoli back into the fight for the Scudetto.

Contract set until 2029

It has been reported that Allegri's contract with Napoli remains valid until the summer of 2029.

The parties reached an agreement on the partnership as early as May. However, the official announcement was delayed because financial matters with the coach's former team, Milan, had not been fully resolved.

Allegri chosen after Conte's departure

Antonio Conte left Napoli after the conclusion of the season.

Following this, the club management began searching for a new head coach and ultimately approved the candidacy of the highly experienced Massimiliano Allegri.

Six-time Italian champion

During his coaching career, Allegri has won the Serie A title six times.

He won the Scudetto:

Five times with Juventus;

Once with Milan

Napoli finished the season in second place

Last season, Napoli collected 76 points in Serie A and finished the championship in second place.

The club now faces the task of fighting for the title once again. The Neapolitans hope to achieve this goal under the leadership of Massimiliano Allegri.