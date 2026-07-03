Microsoft's Unexpected Move: Google Account Login Now Available in Edge Browser

·40·Technology
Microsoft's Unexpected Move: Google Account Login Now Available in Edge Browser

Microsoft has released the next stable version 150 of its Edge browser. The most significant and unexpected change in this update is the ability for users to sign into the browser using a Google account. Previously, a Microsoft account was required for data synchronization and system login. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new feature has appeared in the profile menu and on the browser login screen for Windows and macOS users. This step indicates a shift in Microsoft's previously strict policy. A few years ago, the corporation emphasized that it had no intention of integrating third-party services, especially Google services, into the Edge browser.

User Convenience

According to ixbt.com, the ability to use a Google account was introduced following numerous user requests. This news provides great convenience, especially for those switching from Google Chrome to Microsoft Edge. Now, bookmarks, saved passwords, and other personal data can be transferred automatically without the need for separate imports.

Considering the popularity of Google services among users in Uzbekistan, this update may help expand the Edge browser's audience in the country. For many, creating a Microsoft account seemed like an unnecessary hassle; now, all operations can be performed with an existing Google account.

Workspaces and System Requirement Changes

The update is not limited to authorization. Changes have also occurred in the Workspaces feature: the system for working with grouped tabs has been moved to the Edge browser's personal synchronization platform. However, the ability to share workspaces with other users has been removed.

Additionally, information regarding technical limitations was provided. Edge version 150 will be the last version to support the macOS 12 Monterey operating system. To receive future updates, Apple device owners will be required to update their systems to a newer version.

In conclusion, Microsoft aims to increase user loyalty by integrating with a competitor's platform. Such an open policy will undoubtedly further intensify competition in the browser market.

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