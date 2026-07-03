AI and Video Calls Added to Legendary Nokia Feature Phones

·54·Technology
AI and Video Calls Added to Legendary Nokia Feature Phones

HMD Global has introduced four new feature phone models under the Nokia brand. The main highlight of these devices is that simple phones now have a built-in AI assistant, similar to modern smartphones. The new Nokia 200 4G, Nokia 210 4G, Nokia 215 4G (2nd Edition), and Nokia 235 4G (2nd Edition) are seen in the technology market as a blend of classic design and innovation. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the AI in the devices runs on the Sikey AI platform and can be accessed via a special button located in the center of the navigation block. Users will be able to ask the voice assistant simple questions and control some phone functions via voice commands. It is worth noting that the AI service is free for the first 180 days, after which a paid subscription is required.

Modern Functions and Technical Capabilities

Another unexpected novelty for feature phones is the ability to make video calls via the Xpress Chat service. For this, the devices are equipped with special VGA cameras. Such compact devices, which remain popular in the Uzbekistan market, are now expected to serve not only for calls but also as a modern communication tool.

The models are divided into two groups by screen size: Nokia 210 4G and Nokia 215 4G have 2.4-inch QVGA screens, while Nokia 200 4G and Nokia 235 4G versions are slightly larger, equipped with 2.8-inch IPS displays. A main camera is available only on Nokia 210 4G and Nokia 235 4G models, with the higher model featuring a 2 megapixel sensor.

  • Support for fourth-generation (4G) networks;
  • Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port;
  • 1450 mAh battery capacity;
  • 3.5 millimeter headphone jack and FM radio;
  • S30+ software platform.
Traditionally, all new models come with users' favorite game — the legendary "Snake". This provides a touch of nostalgia for loyal fans of the brand. Although HMD Global has not yet disclosed the release dates and prices for the new models, they are expected to be positioned in the affordable segment.

This update could start a new era in the feature phone market. Considering that many users in Uzbekistan still prefer Nokia products as a second phone or a reliable communication tool, these models enriched with 4G and AI will undoubtedly find their place in the local market.

NokiaHMD GlobalArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyGadgets
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