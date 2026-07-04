Argentina Escaped a World Cup Upset: Messi and Romero Became Heroes

·62·Sport
Argentina Escaped a World Cup Upset: Messi and Romero Became Heroes

The reigning world champions Argentina secured their place in the quarterfinals of the next World Cup, but the unexpected opponent — Cape Verde — proved to be a real test for the South Americans. At the Miami stadium, Lionel Messi and Cristian Romero saved the team from historic embarrassment. Goal.com report states.

The match began under an unexpected scenario. Although Argentina took control of possession, Cape Verde put Emiliano Martinez's goal under serious threat within the first 10 minutes. Lionel Scaloni's players, staying true to their style, looked to build attacks patiently. In the first half, Lionel Messi expertly finished a superb pass from Lisandro Martinez to open the scoring.

Cape Verde's Resilience and Argentina's Nervousness

Although Argentina dominated the first half, the situation changed completely after the break. Cape Verde showed they had no intention of surrendering. Enzo Fernandez's failure to track Deroy Duarte in his area allowed the opponent to equalize. According to Goal.com, after this goal, disorder and nervousness became evident in Argentina's play.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha became one of the heroes of the match. He saved Lionel Messi's one-on-one effort and a dangerous free kick late in the game, taking the match to extra time. For a giant team like Argentina, this was an unexpected situation.

Dramatic Finish in Extra Time

At the start of extra time, Lisandro Martinez brought Argentina ahead again with a powerful strike. But Cape Verde produced another miracle: Sidny Lopes Cabral found the top corner from an unexpected angle to make it 2-2. This goal left the fans in the stadium in awe.

With only a few minutes remaining, Cristian Romero headed in a corner kick delivered by Lionel Messi to set the final score at 3-2. Although Cape Verde lost, they put up a worthy fight against the reigning champions and delivered one of the brightest matches of the tournament.

After this victory, Argentina advanced to the knockout stage, but the team's defensive errors and dips in performance during the game were naturally criticized by experts. This match made it clear that defending the championship title would not be easy for Lionel Messi and his teammates.

ArgentinaLionel MessiWorld CupFootballCape Verde
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