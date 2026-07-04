Aviation Revolution: JetZero Begins Assembly of Boeing-Replacing Z4 Aircraft

The American startup JetZero has begun assembling the Jet1 full-scale demonstrator, which is expected to bring a real turning point to the aviation world. This project serves as the first flight prototype of the future Z4 passenger liner, and its unique design could change conventional views in the industry. The work being carried out at Scaled Composites in California is expected to usher in a new era of modern aviation. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports on this.

The main distinctive feature of the Z4 aircraft lies in its Blended Wing Body (BWB) design scheme. In this configuration, the fuselage and wings form a single integrated load-bearing structure. According to ixbt.com, specialists are currently manufacturing key elements such as the central body section, wings, and crew cabin. This technology is regarded as the most unusual engineering solution in recent decades.

Technical Capabilities and Certification

The first prototype designed for test flights will be equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW2040 turboprop engines. Notably, these engines were previously used successfully on Boeing 757 aircraft. The first flight of the Jet1 demonstrator is scheduled for late 2027. The project has already been moved to the formal review stage by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), indicating the project's high commercial prospects.

The JetZero Z4 production model will be designed to carry between 200 and 250 passengers. According to the developers' plans, the new liner should replace the aging Boeing 757 and Boeing 767 models with its efficiency. The BWB design significantly reduces air resistance, enabling drastic fuel savings compared to conventional aircraft.

Major Investment and Airline Interest

The company aims to launch serial production by 2030. To this end, a massive factory worth $4.7 billion is planned to be built in North Carolina. The project is supported not only theoretically but also practically by major market players. In particular, giants such as Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Alaska Airlines have shown great interest in this innovation.

Currently, a working group consisting of representatives from 15 airlines is participating in refining the project. They are providing recommendations on adapting the aircraft design to the needs of future users and simplifying the operation process. If JetZero successfully implements its plans, new types of fuel-efficient liners could also appear in the aviation markets of countries needing long-distance flights, such as Uzbekistan.