China Launches World's Largest Floating Wind Turbine

China has set another record in the field of renewable energy. The country has deployed the world's largest floating wind turbine, anchored to the seabed, in the open sea. This massive structure is attracting the attention of experts not only for its dimensions but also for its field of application. Ixbt.com reports on this.

According to ixbt.com, this project is based on a Tension-Leg Platform (TLP) type platform, which is anchored to the seabed using vertically tensioned cables. This design virtually eliminates vertical vibrations of the turbine and ensures stable operation even in deep waters with strong waves.

The project was developed by China's state oil and gas company CNOOC. Interestingly, the electricity generated by this turbine is directed not to the onshore general energy grid, but to powering offshore oil and gas extraction platforms.

Technical specifications and efficiency

This turbine, with a capacity of 16 MW, is currently heading towards the Lufeng oil field in the South China Sea. There, the structure is connected to extraction platforms via underwater cables. The total height of the structure is 307 meters, and its weight is approximately 8,000 tons.

According to CNOOC's calculations, this device is capable of generating an average of 54 million kWh of electricity per year. This figure makes it possible to significantly reduce traditional fuel consumption on offshore platforms. Specifically, the company plans to save 15,000 cubic meters of fuel annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere by 35,000 tons.

This project is an important part of China's strategy to reduce the "carbon footprint" in the oil and gas industry. At a time when the transition to green energy is accelerating worldwide, even the extractive sectors using renewable energy sources represents a major step toward environmental sustainability.

Although sea turbines are not applicable in Uzbekistan's conditions, China's technological achievement represents important experience in using alternative energy devices in extreme conditions. Such innovations will serve as a key factor in optimizing energy consumption and reducing environmental harm in the future.