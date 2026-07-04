Intel Aims for Mid-Range Revolution: Core Ultra 5 Processors to Feature 22 Cores

·42·Technology
Intel Aims for Mid-Range Revolution: Core Ultra 5 Processors to Feature 22 Cores

Semiconductor market leader Intel is preparing to amaze users with its future processors. According to the latest information provided by insider Jaykihn, the Core Ultra 5 models belonging to the Nova Lake-S family will have unprecedented technical specifications for mid-range chips. This is expected to open a new chapter for Intel in the competition. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new generation of Core Ultra 5 processors is said to include 22 cores simultaneously. This configuration consists of six high-performance Coyote Cove (P-cores), 12 energy-efficient Arctic Wolf (E-cores), and four low-power LP-E-cores. Such an approach allows for the seamless execution of complex tasks and demanding games even on mid-range computers.

Large Cache and Energy Efficiency

The main highlight of the Nova Lake-S series will be the bLLC (big Last Level Cache) technology. According to reports, Core Ultra 5 processors will be equipped with 144 MB of cache memory. This figure allows for direct competition with AMD's X3D series gaming processors. The large cache size provides a significant advantage, especially in modern video games where high frame rates (FPS) are critical.

Intel plans to release two main models in this line. The first is a K-series model with a 125 W power consumption and an unlocked multiplier, while the second is a standard model consuming only 65 W but maintaining high efficiency. This gives users a choice between gaming PCs with powerful cooling systems and compact, energy-efficient workstations.

Future Platform and Release Date

Processors in the Nova Lake-S line are expected to move to a completely new platform. According to ixbt.com, these chips will feature the LGA1954 socket and work with 900-series chipsets. Additionally, the new systems are intended to support the DDR5-8000 RAM standard. This will significantly increase the overall throughput of the computer.

There is also interesting information about the flagship models. Processors at the top of the Nova Lake-S family could have up to 52 cores and a staggering 288 MB of cache memory. Such power will be more than enough even for the most demanding professional software and rendering processes.

Fans will have to wait a bit for these innovations. The official debut of the Nova Lake-S line is planned for early 2027. Nevertheless, Intel is already attracting user attention by demonstrating its technological superiority. Once these processors appear on the Uzbekistan market, the demand for high-performance systems will undoubtedly reach a new level.

IntelCore Ultra 5Nova Lake-SProcessorTechnology
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