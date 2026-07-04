Arias Goal Sends Colombia to Round of 16

·32·Sport
Arias Goal Sends Colombia to Round of 16

At WCH 2026, the round of 32 concluded with the match between Colombia and Ghana.

In a tense match held in Kansas, the South American side won 1:0 and secured a spot in the round of 16.

Early goal decided the match

Colombia started the match actively and managed to open the scoring in the 14th minute.

Santiago Arias found the net with a precise strike, putting his team ahead.

During the remaining time, the Africans tried to equalize, but Colombia's defense held firm.

Ghana failed to capitalize on chances

The Ghana national team attempted to increase the pressure and create dangerous situations throughout the match.

However, the Colombians defended confidently and denied the opponent any scoring opportunity.

Thus, Arias's first-half goal remained the only and decisive strike of the match.

Next opponent — Switzerland

Colombia will face the Switzerland national team in the round of 16.

Switzerland had defeated Algeria 2:0 in the previous round. Now the two teams will battle for a quarter-final berth.

WCH 2026. Round of 32

Colombia — Ghana — 1:0

July 3, Kansas

Goal: Arias, 14.

Colombia: Vargas, Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica, Arias (Quintero, 73), Lerma, Puerta, Rodriguez (Rios, 46), Diaz (Campaz, 90), Cordoba (Suarez, 8).

Ghana: Ati Zigi, Senaya (Seydou, 13), Lucassen, Opoku, Mensah, Partey, Yirenkyi (Adu, 79), Sibo (Owusu, 62), Williams (Fatawu, 62), Semenyo, Ayew (Nuamah, 79).

Cautions: Arias, 12; Yirenkyi, 49; Fatawu, 66; Seydou, 76; Rios, 78.

Colombia continued their World Cup campaign with a narrow victory. Now a tougher test against Switzerland awaits the team.

ColombiaGhanaSantiago AriasSwitzerland
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