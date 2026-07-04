Mohamed Salah Becomes Match Hero with a Panenka

The Egypt national team defeated Australia in a penalty shootout in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup and advanced to the Round of 16.

After the match, FIFA named Mohamed Salah the best player of the game. Although the 34-year-old winger did not score a goal or provide an assist during the game, he showed skill in the decisive penalty shootout.

No winner in regular time

The regular time of the intense clash between Australia and Egypt ended in a 1:1 draw.

Due to the draw, the ticket to the next stage was decided in a penalty shootout. There, the Egyptian footballers acted coolly and prevailed 4:2.

A beautiful panenka from Salah

In the penalty shootout, Mohamed Salah stepped up to the ball and executed his shot accurately in the "panenka" style.

The Egyptian star's confident and beautiful shot gave his team a psychological advantage. In the end, the Africans knocked Australia out of the tournament.

FIFA names Salah the best player

Mohamed Salah did not score a goal or provide an assist in the regular and extra time of the match.

Nevertheless, his leadership on the pitch and cool performance in the penalty shootout were highly rated by FIFA. Salah was recognized as the best player of the Australia — Egypt match.

Next opponent — Argentina

After this victory, the Egypt national team advanced to the Round of 16 of the World Cup.

Now Salah and his teammates face a difficult match against Argentina, one of the tournament favorites.

After his heroics against Australia, all attention is focused on how Salah will perform in the game against Argentina.