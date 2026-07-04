Messi Doesn't Stop at 39: Leading the Top Scorers with 7 Goals

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Messi Doesn't Stop at 39: Leading the Top Scorers with 7 Goals

Argentina national team striker Lionel Messi was named the best player of the dramatic Round of 32 match against Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup.

The 39-year-old star was involved in all three of his team's goals, making a major contribution to Argentina's 3:2 victory secured in extra time.

Messi Opened the Scoring

In the 29th minute of the match, Lionel Messi found the back of the net, putting Argentina ahead.

He was later directly involved in two more of his team's goals. Thus, the Argentine striker was at the center of all goal-scoring actions in the match.

The Winner Was Decided in Extra Time

Cape Verde put up a worthy fight against the tournament favorite and was not defeated during regular time.

The winner was only decided in extra time. Argentina prevailed 3:2 and advanced to the Round of 16 of the World Cup.

Messi Remains the World Cup Top Scorer

Lionel Messi is showing high productivity at the 2026 World Cup.

So far he has:

  • Appeared in 4 matches;

  • Scored 7 goals;

  • Leads the tournament's top scorers list.

Even at 39, Messi remains his team's main leader and most dangerous attacker.

Next Opponent — Egypt

Argentina will face the Egypt national team in the Round of 16.

This match will take place on July 7. The clash between Messi and Mohamed Salah is expected to be one of the most exciting matches of the Round of 16.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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