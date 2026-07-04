Carlo Ancelotti to critics: "I am not 100 percent a fool"

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has reacted sharply but calmly to the criticism expressed by fans on social media.

The Italian specialist emphasized that he relies on his vast experience in football, rather than external pressure, when making decisions.

"I have prepared for over 1400 matches"

Ancelotti reminded that he has come a long way as both a player and a coach.

"I have prepared for over 1400 matches as a player and a coach. Perhaps this is not enough to fully understand football, but it is certainly a great deal of experience," he said.

According to the specialist, his many years of activity allow him to make independent decisions in difficult situations.

He could only seek advice from Ferguson

Ancelotti mentioned Alex Ferguson as the only specialist in football history to have prepared for more matches than him.

"There is only one person who has prepared for more matches than me — Alex Ferguson. He has over 2000 matches to his name," said the Brazilian team's mentor.

The Italian coach stated that he is willing to listen to others' opinions, but he can only accept real advice from someone with such experience.

"I will listen to those who want to give advice. But the only person who can truly give me advice is Alex Ferguson."

"I do not consider myself a genius"

Ancelotti emphasized that he does not consider himself absolutely right, but his experience cannot be denied either.

"I do not consider myself 100 percent a genius. But at the same time, I am not 100 percent a fool either," he said in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo.

Brazil awaits match against Norway

The Brazil national team is currently preparing for the Round of 16 match of the 2026 World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad will take the field against the Norway national team on July 5.

Amid growing fan criticism, the experienced coach has clearly shown that he is not losing confidence in his decisions.