Umid Iskandarov announced that he has become a father once again

·43·Culture
Umid Iskandarov announced that he has become a father once again

Another joyful event has occurred in the family of the famous actor Umid Iskandarov. The artist shared with his fans via his Instagram page that he has become a father once again.

The actor posted a photo and wrote underneath:

"Alhamdulillah, I became a father once again today. My loved ones, please pray for me," he left a sincere comment.

In a short time, this news spread widely on social networks. The actor's fans and colleagues are congratulating him on becoming a father in the comments, wishing the baby health, happiness, and a bright future.

So far, no information has been given about whether the baby is a boy or a girl, nor what name was given to the baby. The artist has not yet disclosed additional details in this regard.

We also sincerely congratulate Umid Iskandarov on this joyful event in his family.

Umid Iskandarov, may your child be blessed! May Allah Almighty keep your child healthy, grant them a long life, abundant provision, and increased happiness. May joy and blessings never depart from your family!

Umid Iskandarov
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