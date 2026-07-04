All Round of 16 Pairings at WC 2026 Confirmed
The Round of 32 stage at the 2026 World Cup has concluded.
Thus, all 16 teams that have advanced to the Round of 16 and the eight pairings competing for a quarter-final spot are now known. Fans can look forward to a number of uncompromising and blockbuster clashes.
July 4
22:00 — Canada — Morocco
Two unexpected participants will compete for a quarter-final spot. Canada defeated South Africa in the previous round, while Morocco beat the Netherlands.
July 5
02:00 — Paraguay — France
Paraguay, who eliminated Germany in a penalty shootout, will face France, one of the main title contenders.
July 6
01:00 — Brazil — Norway
Five-time world champions will face Norway for a place in the next round.
05:00 — Mexico — England
The match between Mexico and England is also expected to be one of the most exciting encounters of the Round of 16.
July 7
00:00 — Portugal — Spain
The superclash between the two football giants of the Iberian Peninsula has become one of the tournament's headline fixtures.
05:00 — USA — Belgium
One of the host nations, the USA, will take on Belgium for a quarter-final spot.
21:00 — Argentina — Egypt
Argentina, one of the strongest current teams, will try to overcome Egypt's challenge.
July 8
01:00 — Switzerland — Colombia
In the final match of the Round of 16, Switzerland and Colombia will face each other.
WC 2026. All Round of 16 Pairings
Canada — Morocco;
Paraguay — France;
Brazil — Norway;
Mexico — England;
Portugal — Spain;
USA — Belgium;
Argentina — Egypt;
Switzerland — Colombia.
All match times are shown in Tashkent time.
The World Cup has now entered a more decisive stage. After eight matches, the quarter-final participants of the tournament will be fully determined.
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