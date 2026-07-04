Unexpected incident occurs on Samarkand-Urgut railway

In the Samarkand region, a part of the railway collapsed as a result of the Zarafshan river washing away the bank. The incident occurred on a railway section passing through the Dustlik neighborhood in the Taylak district.

According to preliminary information, a part of the railway collapsed into the lower area after the river water washed away its supporting part.

Photos and videos taken at the scene are spreading widely on social networks. These images have also been sent to editorial offices by witnesses. Meanwhile, official information about the incident has not yet been announced by the responsible organizations.

According to unofficial sources, the damaged section belongs to the new "Samarkand - Urgut" railway line. This route was commissioned in November last year and was built to provide modern and convenient transport traffic for the residents of Samarkand city and Jomboy, Pastdargom, Taylak, and Urgut districts.

So far, there is no official information on whether there are any casualties as a result of the incident, as well as the extent of its impact on railway traffic. Additional information about the situation is awaited.