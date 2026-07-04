FIFA Canceled Messi's Record: What Actually Happened?

·81·Sport
FIFA Canceled Messi's Record: What Actually Happened?

Lionel Messi became the best assist provider in World Cup history, news that delighted Argentine fans. But FIFA's post-match decision completely changed the situation.

Messi was involved in the decisive goal

In a match full of fierce battles and tense situations, Argentina defeated Cape Verde 3-2.

In the additional minutes of the match, Lionel Messi made the final pass in the episode where Cristian Romero scored. Initially, this goal was recorded as Messi's ninth assist at World Cups.

With this result, he seemed to have surpassed the legendary Diego Maradona.

FIFA changed the decision

However, after the match, FIFA reviewed the episode. The organization officially classified Romero's shot as an own goal by Cape Verde player Diney.

For this reason, Messi's pass was not recorded as a goal assist in the statistics.

As a result, Messi's number of assists at World Cups remained at eight.

Messi and Maradona still share the record

Currently, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona have each provided eight goal assists at World Cups.

Thus, the two great Argentine footballers still share the record in this category for now.

Next opportunity — against Egypt

Argentina will face the Egypt national team in the round of 16.

If Messi provides at least one goal assist in this match, he will surpass Maradona and become the sole record holder as the player with the most assists in World Cup history.

Do you think Messi can break the historic record in the match against Egypt?

Lionel MessiDiego MaradonaArgentinaEgyptFIFA
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