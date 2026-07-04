Colombia Won, But John Córdoba Suffered a Serious Injury

The Colombia national team started the World Cup playoff stage with a victory. However, one of the main strikers, John Córdoba, suffering an injury in the early minutes of the match against Ghana could be a serious loss for the team.

Córdoba Ended His Match Early

Krasnodar club and Colombia national team center forward John Córdoba suffered a leg injury right at the start of the match.

The footballer could not continue the game and was forced to leave the pitch. Luis Suárez came on as his replacement.

Medical Examination Results Revealed

A post-match medical examination showed that Córdoba has an injury in the back of his thigh muscles.

For now, it is unknown how long the striker will be sidelined and whether he will participate in the next match.

This situation could become a serious concern for the Colombia coaching staff ahead of the decisive stages of the playoffs.

Arias Brought Victory to Colombia

Despite the early injury of the main striker, the Colombia national team won 1-0 against Ghana.

The only and decisive goal of the match was scored by John Arias. Thus, the Colombians secured a narrow victory and advanced to the next stage.

Next Opponent — Switzerland

In the World Cup Round of 16, the Colombia national team will face Switzerland.

The match will take place next week. Now the main question fans are wondering about is — can John Córdoba recover in time for this important match?

Do you think if Córdoba doesn't take the field, can Luis Suárez adequately replace him?