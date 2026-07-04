Radimov Expressed Concern About Mohamed Salah's Physical Condition

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Radimov Expressed Concern About Mohamed Salah's Physical Condition

Former Zenit footballer and now working as a specialist, Vladislav Radimov assessed Mohamed Salah's performance at the 2026 World Cup. He recognized the Egyptian star's quality but did not hide that there are questions about his physical readiness ahead of the decisive playoff matches.

"Salah is a top-class footballer"

According to Radimov, Mohamed Salah remains a forward capable of performing at a high level in the World Cup knockout stage.

At the same time, the specialist emphasized that the tempo and competition will intensify in the later rounds.

"Salah is a top-class footballer who can meet the demands of the World Cup knockout stage. But there are doubts about his current condition," said Radimov.

Physical fitness could be decisive

The former footballer stressed that in the knockout rounds, technique and experience alone are not enough. In high-tempo matches, the players' physical condition is also of great importance.

Radimov noted that Salah is not currently in his peak sporting form.

"In the later rounds, the tempo of the game increases. Physical fitness will be very important, and Salah is not at his highest level right now," he said on Match TV.

A big test against Argentina awaits

The Egypt national team will face Argentina in the Round of 16 of the World Cup.

The match will take place on Tuesday, July 7. Salah will be one of Egypt's main hopes in this clash.

Can Salah lead his team to the next round?

The match against Argentina could reveal the Egyptian forward's true capabilities. If Salah shows his best football, Egypt could cause serious problems for their opponents.

Do you think Salah can become the decisive hero in the match against Argentina?

Vladislav RadimovMohamed SalahEgyptArgentina
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