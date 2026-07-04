Argentina suffers a major loss: Facundo Medina sustained an injury last night

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Argentina suffers a major loss: Facundo Medina sustained an injury last night

An unfortunate situation occurred during Argentina's World Cup Round of 16 match against Cape Verde last night. The team's left-back Facundo Medina could not finish the match due to injury.

Medina started in the starting lineup

The 27-year-old footballer, who plays for French club Marseille, earned a place in the starting eleven of La Albiceleste in the first match of the knockout stage.

Medina was active on the defensive flank and spent most of the match on the pitch.

Forced substitution in the 86th minute

In the 86th minute of the match, the defender suffered an injury and could not continue playing. He was replaced by the experienced Nicolas Tagliafico.

The severity of the footballer's injury has not yet been disclosed. Argentina fans will now have to wait for the results of medical examinations.

His third match at the World Cup

Facundo Medina started Argentina's first two matches at the current World Cup in the starting lineup.

He watched the third group stage match against Jordan from the bench.

Concern ahead of the next stage

At a time when every player's importance is heightened in the knockout stage, Medina's injury could become a headache for the Argentina coaching staff.

The defender's participation in the next match will be determined after medical examinations.

Do you think Tagliafico can adequately replace Medina if he is sidelined?

ArgentinaFacundo MedinaCape Verde
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