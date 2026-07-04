Egyptian footballer Mohamed Hani loses consciousness on the pitch

·31·Sport
Egyptian footballer Mohamed Hani loses consciousness on the pitch

In the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, a concerning incident occurred during the match between Egypt and Australia. Egyptian defender Mohamed Hani lost consciousness after an aerial challenge and collapsed on the pitch.

Dangerous collision

At the start of the second half, Hani challenged opposing players for a high ball inside his own penalty area.

During the incident, he took a heavy blow to the head and subsequently collapsed to the ground.

Players rushed to help immediately

Members of the Egypt national team realized the seriousness of the situation and quickly reached their teammate's side.

Shortly after, the national team's medical staff and doctors also entered the pitch. Mohamed Hani received prompt medical attention.

Hani continued playing

After medical treatment, the defender recovered. Fortunately, he did not leave the pitch and found the strength to continue the match.

This incident caused considerable concern among the fans in the stadium and the team members.

An own goal was also credited to him

Mohamed Hani was also remembered in this match for another unfortunate episode. He scored an own goal.

Nevertheless, his return to the pitch after the heavy collision and continuing the match showed the player's courage.

Do you think it was the right decision to keep a player who took such a blow to the head in the game?

Mohamed HaniMisyar (Misyar)AustraliaEgypt
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