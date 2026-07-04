Arsenal's Target Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Odegaard: Big Clash at WC 2026

·41·Sport
Arsenal's Target Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Odegaard: Big Clash at WC 2026

The quarter-final match between Brazil and Norway at the 2026 World Cup is significant not only for the tournament's fate but also for the future of London's Arsenal club. While fans' attention is focused on stars like Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland during this clash on New Jersey pitches, experts are closely watching the duel between Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Odegaard in the center of the pitch. Goal.com reports .

Martin Odegaard, currently playing for Arsenal, and Bruno Guimaraes, who has become the club's transfer target, are among the tournament's best assist providers. According to Goal.com, Guimaraes is in second place with four goal assists behind Michael Olise, while Odegaard has three assists to his name. These figures indicate that both midfielders are in top form at the moment.

New force for Arsenal: The Guimaraes factor

The Londoners have long been planning to bring Newcastle's leader Bruno Guimaraes into their squad. The Brazilian footballer's transfer value has been set at 65 million pounds (approximately 87 million dollars). His performances at the World Cup in North America are proving that he could take Arsenal's midfield to a new level. Guimaraes' aggressive playing style and precision in organizing attacks are expected to be exactly what Mikel Arteta's team needs.

Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard's performances last season drew some criticism. Some experts and fans accused him of not being active enough, even suggesting he should be sold. However, it should not be forgotten that Odegaard was the first captain to lead Arsenal to the championship after a 22-year drought. His recent performances for the Norwegian national team are putting all doubts to rest.

Odegaard's response and Norway's hope

Martin Odegaard is showcasing a free and creative style of play at the World Cup, free from club pressure. He displayed his best qualities in the group stage matches against Iraq, Senegal, and Ivory Coast. In particular, his exquisite passes to Erling Haaland and his management of the team's play confirmed that he remains one of the world's finest playmakers.

For Arsenal's management, the current situation presents an interesting dilemma: signing Guimaraes does not mean sidelining Odegaard, but rather they could form a strong tandem together. The clash between Brazil and Norway will show which of these two stars is stronger in head-to-head competition. Regardless of the outcome of this match, both players continue to prove their class.

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