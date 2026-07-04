Rare video of "Matiz" signed by Islam Karimov sparks great interest

Rare video footage showing a "Matiz" car signed by Uzbekistan's First President Islam Karimov has been widely circulating on social media, sparking great interest among users.

The video shows that Islam Karimov's personal signature has been preserved on the car's body. This has transformed the car from an ordinary vehicle into an exhibit of historical significance.

It turns out that this was the first locally produced "Matiz" to come off the new assembly line, and Islam Karimov signed it in 2001 as a commemorative gift marking the 10th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence.

For this reason, the car is being recognized not only as one of the important pages in the history of Uzbekistan's automotive industry, but also as a symbolic exhibit from the early years of the country's independence.

After the footage was published, it was viewed by thousands of users in a short period of time and sparked extensive discussions among history enthusiasts and car lovers. Many consider this rare "Matiz" to be one of the treasured monuments of Uzbekistan's automotive history.