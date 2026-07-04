Messi Praises Cape Verde's Performance in Yesterday's Match

·54·Sport
Messi Praises Cape Verde's Performance in Yesterday's Match

Argentina national team forward Lionel Messi shared his thoughts on the 3:2 victory over Cape Verde in extra time in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

Although the Argentines took the field as favorites, the opponent did not give way easily. Messi spoke openly about the main turning points of the match and his team's mistakes.

"We are proving that we fight to the end"

According to Messi, one of the most important characteristics of the Argentina national team is not giving up until the last minute, regardless of the situation.

"Our team has been proving one thing for a long time: we always fight to the end," he said.

Even in a difficult match, the Argentines showed willpower and snatched the victory in extra time.

Set pieces saved Argentina

Messi noted that set pieces played a decisive role in the match against Cape Verde.

"Recently, set pieces weren't working very well for us. But in such games, they become very important," said the forward.

According to him, Argentina has players who are strong in aerial duels and good at heading.

"We have players who are good with their heads, and we managed to take advantage of this."

Messi praised Cape Verde

The Argentina captain also specifically acknowledged the opponent's strength.

"It's no coincidence that Cape Verde didn't lose to Spain and Uruguay," said Messi.

In his opinion, Cape Verde once again showed that it is a disciplined, physically strong team that knows how to put pressure on the opponent.

Argentina lost rhythm after the goal

Messi said he thought controlling the match would become easier after his team scored first. However, the opposite happened on the pitch.

"We scored the first goal and thought we would find our rhythm now. But the opposite happened."

The Argentines started losing the ball frequently, dropped back, and could not organize effective pressing against the opponent.

"We lost the balls, dropped back, and couldn't manage effective pressing," said Messi.

Difficult victory, important lesson

Although Argentina advanced to the next stage, the match against Cape Verde was a serious warning for the team.

As can be seen from Messi's words, "La Albiceleste" must reduce mistakes in the playoffs and not lose control during the game.

MessiCape VerdeArgentinaWorld Cup 2026Football
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